SANDF continues doing more for less, minister says

As we look to 2021 with hope that everyone’s fortunes will turn for the better, the department of defence does so in the full knowledge that next year is going to be even harder, Mapisa-Nqakula says.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
10 Dec 2020
Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: Supplied

As we prepare to close the book on 2020, it is right to look back on the year we have experienced. This year has been tough for all South Africans but even more so for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). The SANDF has been progressively asked to do more for less for several years now. This year, however, was unprecedented, but it was a challenge that the members who make up this proud national asset accepted and met, starting with the highly successful repatriation of South African nationals stranded in China after the outbreak of Covid-19. The coronavirus...

