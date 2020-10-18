PREMIUM!
Can SA trust municipalities to handle expropriation powers responsibly?Opinion 1 min ago
The Bill has more than just land in its crosshairs as “property is not limited to land”. In other words, houses, factories, shares, licences and trademarks could all be subjected to expropriation without compensation.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile
Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,928 new cases, recovery rate stands at 90%
Weather Heat wave to affect six provinces from Sunday
Courts Racial tone in Senekal ‘just the paraphernalia of South African politics’
Courts Another suspect arrested over Senekal court riot