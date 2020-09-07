 
 
'But I thought the symbol of the ANC was the Range Rover?'

“That is why Nomvula Mokonyane ordered one. She apparently saw your grandfather in one of his documentaries and she has loved Aston Martins ever since. You only live nine times, she said … like a cat.”

Brendan Seery
07 Sep 2020
04:53:22 AM
‘But I thought the symbol of the ANC was the Range Rover?’

Picture for illustration purposes only. The Range Rover Evoque Autobiography. Picture: Supplied

He looked out across the Thames River and breathed out a plume of e-cigarette smoke. He’d given up smoking Spanish cigarillos (it was a habit he shared with his grandfather, along with that old spook’s penchant for martinis – shaken, not stirred) … but today you weren’t allowed to smoke inside the MI6 HQ building. He stared at the grey-haired woman standing beside. Grey as the day but sharp as a knife she was. “I supposed it’s bloody Brexit,” he said, contemplating a future of fish and chips and pints of warm bitter. “James,” she began in her kindest grand-motherly...

