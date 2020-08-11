Baccus must step up and replace ‘annoying’ Maluleka at Chiefs

And Maluleka is not annoying as a person, he is a lovely guy who likes having a good time and easing every situation with a little joke or two. He is a lovely person. It is his way of playing that is annoying. He is not a fancy or flashy player who shines in every game. In fact, you may even forget he is in a game most of the time. But it is when he is not there that you really notice him. And that is why I say he is annoying. His contribution at Chiefs has been immense...

And Maluleka is not annoying as a person, he is a lovely guy who likes having a good time and easing every situation with a little joke or two. He is a lovely person. It is his way of playing that is annoying.

He is not a fancy or flashy player who shines in every game. In fact, you may even forget he is in a game most of the time. But it is when he is not there that you really notice him. And that is why I say he is annoying.

His contribution at Chiefs has been immense this season but because of his calm and cool approach to the game, not much noise was made when he left. In fact, some within the Amakhosi supporters went as far as saying he will not be missed.

But that can’t be further from the truth. He was one of the important parts of the Amakhosi engine room that powered the team to the top of the Absa Premiership.

And being left with the job of replacing him while ensuring the fluidity and form of the team is not affected is a job I would not wish even on my enemy.

But someone has to do it and in this case Ernst Middendorp is that someone. He has said that he has two or three options available to replace Maluleka.

But I think he has to heavily rely on Kearyn Baccus to take up the role Maluleka played alongside Willard Katsande. I shudder to think what would happen were Katsande to be injured or suspended.

Baccus has meanwhile showed some signs that he could be a big player in Middendorp’s team and I believe the time has come for him to step up.

He has previously struggled to finish games and having been on such a long break I worry about his fitness but he will have to dig really deep if he is to help Amakhosi to the finish line.

