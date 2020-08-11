 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Baccus must step up and replace ‘annoying’ Maluleka at Chiefs

local soccer 1 day ago

A player like George Maluleka can be annoying. No, don’t get me wrong, I am neither a Kaizer Chiefs fan nor am I bitter about his ditching of the Naturena-based side for Mamelodi Sundowns. 

Sibongiseni Gumbi
11 Aug 2020
04:28:30 PM
PREMIUM!
Baccus must step up and replace ‘annoying’ Maluleka at Chiefs

Kearyn Baccus. Pic: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

And Maluleka is not annoying as a person, he is a lovely guy who likes having a good time and easing every situation with a little joke or two. He is a lovely person. It is his way of playing that is annoying. He is not a fancy or flashy player who shines in every game. In fact, you may even forget he is in a game most of the time. But it is when he is not there that you really notice him. And that is why I say he is annoying. His contribution at Chiefs has been immense...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Bidvest Wits 12.8.2020
Pitso demands more from Rivaldo Coetzee 12.8.2020
SuperSport confirm Sundowns bid for Modiba 12.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Load shedding looms this week, and for at least two more years

School Combined Matric exams: Here is the final timetable

Covid-19 Pre-orders of Covid-19 vaccine top five billion

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: SA records only 2,511 new cases as recovery rate reaches 75%

Business News Continued alcohol sales ban threatens SA, EU trade deal – SA alcohol industry


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.