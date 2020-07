Since lockdown was implemented in March, government have stood firm with their stance that an alcohol ban will save hospital capacity and save lives, based on scientific evidence. Now, a new study is questioning the logic of this, exposing flaws in the government’s decision to enforce a liquor ban. The sale of alcohol has twice been banned since lockdown was enforced in March, with President Cyril Ramaphosa reinstating the ban two weeks ago. According to Afrikaans Sunday newspaper Rapport, a new study has cast doubt on government’s stance that the liquor ban will “save hospital capacity”. University of the Witwatersrand...

Since lockdown was implemented in March, government have stood firm with their stance that an alcohol ban will save hospital

capacity and save lives, based on scientific evidence.

Now, a new study is questioning the logic of this, exposing flaws in the government’s decision to enforce a liquor ban.

The sale of alcohol has twice been banned since lockdown was enforced in March, with President Cyril Ramaphosa reinstating the ban two weeks ago.

According to Afrikaans Sunday newspaper Rapport, a new study has cast doubt on government’s stance that the liquor ban will “save hospital capacity”.

University of the Witwatersrand and University of KwaZulu-Natal medical experts told Rapport that “the reductions in trauma rates are more to do with restrictions on personal movements, rather than the effects of prohibition”.

The research teams said: “It’s evident that where physical movement and coming together are involved, the chances of car accidents and violence are higher.

“According to tracking data, the movement of South Africans during hard lockdown decreased by 80%. Limited movement presents fewer opportunities for trauma.”

The SA Medical Research Council have also raised concerns on why government decided to enforce such a hard decision to stop liquor sales – a move that has hurt the industry and affected tens of thousands of jobs.

They offered government other alternatives – including limiting the availability of alcohol, reducing the drunk driving limit and changes to advertising.

No one is disputing the destruction alcohol abuse can cause, nor that freeing up trauma units at hospitals in order to give Covid-19 the attention it needs is a must.

However, a liquor ban still does not address the root problems of alcohol abuse.

Address the real problem of abuse and half the battle will be won. If we don’t, this problem will be with us for generations to come.

