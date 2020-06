As expected, Gauteng has seen a massive rise in reported Covid-19 cases. It was always a matter of when, rather than if, it would hit the country’s economic hub. The Gauteng health department put the sudden rise in numbers down to “increased movement and mobility of people”, while warning that “the numbers will continue to increase as we head towards the peak”. The reopening of schools next month for millions of pupils, together with the relaxation of restrictions imposed on restaurants, casinos and cinemas, is only going to see the numbers climb even more dramatically. The latest modelling by the...

The latest modelling by the SA Covid-19 Modelling Consortium estimates Gauteng will record 115,000 cases by mid-July.

The Western Cape is estimated to record 189,000 cases, with the Eastern Cape at 56,000 by mid-July. It paints a grim picture.

As the numbers increase, we urge everyone to be more responsible. Keep wearing masks in public, wash your hands regularly and maintain social distancing.

Now is certainly not the time to drop your guard.

