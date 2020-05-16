Protecting your Achilles is key to lockdown training

These have to be scary times for competitive athletes from all sporting codes during the lockdown. And if not playing the sport you love isn’t enough, I am going to add some salt to the wound.
The Achilles tendon is a fibrous cord that connects the back of your calf muscles to the heelbone of your foot. It is also the strongest and largest tendon in your body. It allows for walking, running, jumping and explosive movements.
According to a research article by Meyer et al that was conducted during a previous American Football League (NFL) lockdown, your chances of an Achilles rupture will increase up to 250%.
In 2011, the NFL embarked on a national lockdown period between owners, players and government which lasted 132 days, or just over three months.
The season usually kicks off with pre-season training for rookies from April to July in a mini-camp format and organised team activities.
Research conducted between 1997 and 2002 found that, on average, there were two Achilles ruptures during pre-season and five ruptures per year.
In 2011 there were an astonishing 12 ruptures within one month of the lockdown being lifted, of which 10 happened in the first 12 days. Common sense tells me, of course, that this was going to happen.
The conditioning at home, even if you have a home gym, is not the same as the training conditions you would be normally subjected to during weekly training.
This is why their coaches limit what they can and can’t do until they are ready.
So what can you do as a player right now, based on this research? If I were in your shoes, I would upgrade my medical aid, perhaps get medical insurance and definitely find out about salary protection from a broker.
The extra money you spend now is well worth the investment into yourself because – and it’s important to remember this – your career has a limited life span and there are hundreds of younger, talented players waiting to take your spot.
The next big question is, what can you do as a player to help prevent Achilles ruptures when lockdown restrictions are sufficiently lifted in order for you to return to your normal training regime?1. Improve plasticity in your calves
This will allow more room to play and reduce the forces applied on the attachment. This is critical for Achilles health and injury prevention.
2. Vary your routine
It’s not just about going to a calf raising machine and moving up and down while you look in the mirror and admire your beauty. To strengthen your calves, you need to vary your exercises, applying different degrees of intensity, tempo, repetitions and angled forces.3. Choose your surfaces carefully
Train on the surface which you play your sport.
4. Rule of thumb
Train smart and reach out if you need any advice or help.
