Opinion 2.3.2020 02:12 pm

Is Mboweni’s budget ‘saving’ poor SA right into a bigger hole?

Lelona Mxesibe
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni arrives at parliament for his 2020 budget speech, 26 February 2020. Picture: Gallo Images

Whose budget is it anyway? Money that would have gone towards essential services must now be redirected towards saving the country’s poorly performing SOEs.

Every year, before and after the budget speech, we are bombarded with a plethora of analyses and expert opinions on what we can expect from the finance minister and the dire state of our economy. The simple truth is that a lot of the language and jargon thrown around can be very alienating to many people. These conversations are about you, the taxpayer, and your money, yet very little is brought to your understanding. As a consequence, the majority of South Africans are excluded from these conversations, and their participation or capacity of engagement in the budget process is limited....
