Opinion 24.12.2019 06:32 am

Cleaning up Zuma’s mess is just the start for Cyril

Sydney Majoko
Cleaning up Zuma's mess is just the start for Cyril

Former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa at a wreath laying ceremony for Langalibalele Dube at Inanda township, 8 January 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The president has both a longer history of bad management to deal with and must attempt to map out some real visionary leadership.

In a bizarre kind of way, some of South Africa’s festive cheer comes from events that would normally be deemed to be negative. A number of former Eskom executives were rounded up and appeared in court over corruption related to the Kusile power station. The news came close after the state power utility completed its most recent bout of power blackouts that reached levels never before seen in this country. The arrest of these former executives is the perfect way to sum up South Africa’s past decade. It brings into sharp focus the horrible results of the so-called “nine wasted...
