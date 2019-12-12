 
 
Eskom is in a situation almost impossible to solve

Amanda Watson
Eskom is in a situation almost impossible to solve

Load shedding.

In a classic Catch-22 scenario, the power utility needs all of its consumers to pay for its product, but at the same time to use as little of it as possible.

To become a fire-breathing entity again instead of the cold, dead, slag found at the bottom of a flooded boiler, Eskom needs money. Lots of it. However, Eskom could be the literal definition of being in a Catch-22 situation. It needs all of its consumers to pay for its product, but at the same time to use as little of it as possible. Because consumers are not using as much as Eskom needs, Eskom needs to raise the cost of electricity – hence its court fight with the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa). Is this more good money after...
