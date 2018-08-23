Do we all really hate racism?

I like Adam Catsavelos, the ‘sh*t storm chaser and I find his arrogance intriguing.

Usually, when something shocking occurs you find yourself ruled by fear, confusion, and anger, before eventually managing to wrestle back control and your brain gets back to having someone behind the wheel.

Yet while many remain shocked at the new ‘Sparrow,’ I cannot help but feel slightly amused at the wave of disgust, shock and distaste for ou Adams’ rant. His arrogance in the video just seems intriguing.

Wow!! Life as he knew it is over. What a compete idiot…probably missing a chromosome. Advice to #AdamCatzavelos – stay on that beach bru pic.twitter.com/rhjKvkQOXP — CJ (@clintonj76) August 21, 2018

Adam while on a nice Ka*** free holiday commented on how nice it was not to see a single person of colour. Thinking about it makes me laugh, simply because it is sadly nothing new. Adam was clearly experiencing the dream that all other racists wish for.

And Adam is not alone in his thinking, after all, a place called Orania in the Northern Cape exists. That should remind you of how blurred the lines are in our rainbow nation.

Racism in 2018 doesn’t just rear its ugly head… no no no… Racism in 2018 is still taken for walks with privilege as the leash.

I asked some of my professionally decorated colleagues a question after our highly productive and dynamic strategy meeting on Wednesday morning. Do you think the family, or rather family business who fired Adam, were aware of his views? While some stumbled over their efforts to find a tone-perfect and plausible answer, one of our colleagues gave a refreshing “yes they know”. The family knew.

So what happens now?

Statements will flow with businesses distancing themselves. Some will take action and others well … let’s just say they’ll just have tea and scones on the issue. Then we’ll see politicians play the crowd, attempting to rally support especially since its almost that voting season. Finally, and this is the nice part, Adam will eventually pay. We’re not sure how as yet, but it’s unlikely he will ever set foot in a prison cell. Why?

Remember Adam is not poor. He was on holiday in Greece, a solid indication that Adams standard of living may be better than most. Despite being fired he still has his family. With money comes access to better lawyers. You’d think there’s already a defence strategy looming.

Sure a couple of institutions have “distanced” themselves from Adam and his family business though many remain contractually obligated to fulfil the terms of agreements. In the end, his punishment will likely amount to little more than a slap on the wrist.

And so, racism is still here. From the shortening of African names for convenience, the different treatment received from service industries, inexplicable restrictions to buying property in certain areas, the idea that black means incompetent and that white remains competent until proven otherwise still makes me uneasy.

Racism still flows hidden behind condescending tones, lurking behind high walls in suburbia, behind closed doors and unfortunately pay-slips.

It’s still there. We just don’t highlight it whenever it pops up because, believe it or not, it’s exhausting constantly trying to remind someone that it’s not okay to act like a bully because everyone has equal rights.

It remains sad that a certain races suffering remains a social norm, and that other races will only see the inside of a township during that famous Rolihlahla Day when cellphones and charity work become synonymous.

Another Adam sadly may be in your close circle.

There would be no uproar for the Adams of this world if the playing field was levelled, the rules applied to all and the referees weren’t enamoured with corruption. Since one team currently pays the referees they will always have a say resulting in an unfair advantage.

If we really wanted racism out of our society, it would not take decades. Sadly though racism makes sense to some as it validates their own ideas of their self-importance.

A multicultural non-racist country can exist if we all put in the work, but are we all really keen to make that happen?

– @theboardmember