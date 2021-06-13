News
Africa | News | World
AFP
1 minute read
14 Jun 2021
12:07 am

Zambian president suffers dizzy spell at public event

AFP

A dizzy spell suffered by Zambian president Edgar Lungu on Sunday prompted a sudden halt to television coverage of an official ceremony.

Zambia President Edgar Lungu is said to have recovered immediately after experiencing sudden dizziness during a public event | Picture: AFP/ ROBERTO PAQUETE

Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Sunday suffered an attack of dizziness that prompted a sudden halt to television coverage of an official ceremony in the southern African nation, the cabinet secretary said.

Lungu, who is campaigning for re-election in August, had been attending a defence forces Commemoration Day event, which was brought to a swift end.

“President of Zambia Edgar Lungu this afternoon experienced sudden dizziness,” said cabinet secretary Simon Miti in a statement

“He recovered immediately and walked to the official car and returned to his residence at State House.”

Miti added that the 64-year-old Zambian president was well and would continue to discharge his duties.

‘Ripple effects’: New Botswana-Zambia bridge a boon for region

Lungu has a rare stomach disorder called achalasia and was taken ill in public in 2015 and hospitalised.

The Zambian president came to power in 2014, initially replacing Michael Sata who died unexpectedly before the end of his term. He then went on to win polls in 2016.

Zambia’s top opposition figure Hakainde Hichilemaon is again set to be his main rival for the presidency.

The landlocked southern African country has enjoyed relative stability since its first multi-party elections in 1991.

Struggling with mounting debt and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Lungu has been scrambling to boost public support ahead of the August 12 polls, which are for parliament as well as the president.

READ NEXT: Zambia, Eswatini: Why is Jacob Zuma visiting old exile haunts?

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

BUSINESS NEWS

Is Kazungula Bridge a bridge too far into rest of Africa?
1 month ago
1 month ago

EISH!

Pilot lands at wrong, under-construction Zambian airport
2 months ago
2 months ago

AFRICA

What it's really worth to pipe water to homes in rural Zambia
3 months ago
3 months ago

PHAKAAATHI

Whirlwind start takes holders Morocco past Zambia
4 months ago
4 months ago


RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

BUSINESS NEWS

Is Kazungula Bridge a bridge too far into rest of Africa?
1 month ago
1 month ago

EISH!

Pilot lands at wrong, under-construction Zambian airport
2 months ago
2 months ago

AFRICA

What it's really worth to pipe water to homes in rural Zambia
3 months ago
3 months ago

PHAKAAATHI

Whirlwind start takes holders Morocco past Zambia
4 months ago
4 months ago