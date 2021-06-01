ANCWL urges Majodina to open assault case against Senegal’s War

Thapelo Lekabe

The ANCWL said it was appalled at the incident of gender-based violence and strongly condemned War's actions.

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) has urged the party’s chief whip in Parliament, Pemmy Majodina, to open a case of assault against the Senegalian representative to the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), Djibril War.

War was caught on camera on Monday kicking Majodina during a heated disagreement between MPs of the continental Parliament sitting in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Majodina said she was intervening to break up a physical fight between two MPs when she found herself being assaulted. She said she would open a case of assault with the police against War, but she later changed her mind after he apologised.

In a statement, the ANCWL said it was appalled at the incident of gender-based violence (GBV) and strongly condemned Djibril’s actions.

Secretary-general Meokgo Matuba said they were highly disappointed that a leader of Djibril’s social standing could attack a woman.

Matuba said the ANCWL respected the work of the PAP and what it stands for as a platform for deliberations over challenges in the continent. She called on the legislature’s male MPs to focus on finding solutions to issues of GBV instead of getting involved in personal disagreements.

“GBV remains a huge challenge across the continent and men participating in PAP should actively deliberate on how to curb this cankerworm and protect the rights of women as opposed to turning a continental instrument of development into a crime scene.

“We do not take these allegations lightly and we encourage Pemmy to report a case of GBV against Djibril. Gruesome acts of violence and all forms of human rights violations are unAfrican and must be condemned with the contempt they deserve.

“We call on African leaders to elevate issues of gender-based violence in the agenda of the continent and deliberate how this pandemic against women should be tackled. It must be provided the same attention as Covid-19 and economic recovery,” Matuba said.

The ANCWL further called on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly without fear or favour when a case of GBV has been reported against War.

After a day of chaos and bitter disagreements at the PAP on Monday, members of the continental legislature are expected to elect new leadership on Tuesday afternoon at 2pm.

Proceedings had to be adjourned on Monday evening after MPs continued to clash over whether the presidency should be on a rotational basis or via a direct ballot box.

It is understood the southern block is calling for the presidency to rotate while the east and west are against this.

