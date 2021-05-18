Hein Kaiser
18 May 2021
News
Airlines’ wings clipped as air services council remains inactive 

In Mango’s case, when the airline announced the suspension of flights between Joburg and Zanzibar, it would still enjoy the window of rights retention.

File image.
Air connectivity in and out of South Africa, particularly into the continent, will be severely hamstrung for the foreseeable future. This is because air service rights body the International Air Services Council (IASC) is presently without members. The IASC board’s term ended in March and to date, no new board has been constituted. Current over-border rights holders include most state-owned companies like SA Airways, SA Express and Mango – but private sector companies are eyeing the routes with interest because they believe they can make them pay. “Without the IASC, nobody is able to apply, engage or even have any...

