Africa 3 hours ago

Dr Jakkie Cilliers, senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, said SADC could help Mozambique with border and coastal control to police the movement of terrorists.

Eric Naki
08 Apr 2021
05:10:24 AM
Ramaphosa off to Mozambique to tackle terror

President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Experts say the terrorism engulfing northern Mozambique is a threat not only to the stability of the SA Development Community (SADC) countries, but to the foreign direct investment (FDI) in sub-Saharan Africa. At the same time, they say, a SADC-led military intervention is inevitable as the terrorists are faceless. Dr Jakkie Cilliers, senior researcher and head of African Futures & Innovation at the Institute for Security Studies, said SADC could help Mozambique with border and coastal control to police the movement of terrorists the expert believes could be spilling over from neighbouring Tanzania and Kenya. ALSO READ: Moz President: IS-linked...

