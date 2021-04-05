Africa 5.4.2021 01:16 pm

UN tribunal denies Rwanda genocide mastermind early release

AFP
UN tribunal denies Rwanda genocide mastermind early release

Former Rwanda army's Colonel Theoneste Bagosora is ushered by a security officer as his counsel watches on December 18, 2008 during the handing down of the verdict on charges of genocide. The The Internation Criminat Tribunal for Rwanda, ICTR, today sentenced Bagosora, the mastermind of the 1994 genocide, to life in prison along two other co-defendants. Deemed enemies of the human race, Bagosora and others are said to have been key players in the killing of some 800,000 Tustsi and moderate Hutus. AFP PHOTO / Tony KARUMBA (Photo by TONY KARUMBA / AFP)

Theoneste Bagosora made the request for early release in March 2019, which several genocide convicts have been granted.

A UN tribunal in Tanzania has denied a request for early release by a man considered the mastermind of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda that left some 800,000 dead.

Theoneste Bagosora, 79, was in 2008 sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes by the former International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR).

However his sentence was reduced to 35 years on appeal in 2011.

Bagosora, who is imprisoned in Mali, made the request for early release in March 2019, which several genocide convicts have been granted after serving two thirds of their sentence.

Bagosora was first arrested in 1996, and his trial began in 2002.

Maltese judge Carmel Agius, president of the Arusha-based Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT), the body charged with completing the work of the ICTR after it wound up, rejected the request in a ruling dated April 1, provided to AFP Monday.

“I hereby deny the application,” wrote Agius, explaining that “the extremely high gravity of Bagosora’s crimes weighs very heavily against his early release.”

“I also consider his failure to sufficiently demonstrate rehabilitation as militating against granting the application.”

A church choirboy who rose to become a key officer in the Rwandan army, Bagosora was described during his initial trial as the “kingpin” behind the genocide.

The genocide saw extremist Hutu militia slaughter minority Tutsis and moderate Hutus over 100 days from April 7 to July 15.

The appeals chamber argued that Bagosora did not order the killings, rapes and assassination of politicians, but as a top defence ministry official he knew the crimes were going to be committed and did nothing to stop them despite having the powers to do so.

It also upheld a lower court ruling that Bagosora was Rwanda’s most senior military official between April 6 and 9, 1994.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
The nine lives of Rwanda genocide survivor Albertine 27.1.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘ANC has never protected me’ – Zuma lifts lid on top six meeting

Proteas Bavuma leads Proteas to victory over Pakistan

Local News Dunoon shack dwellers build their own sewage system

South Africa Gauteng Traffic Police expecting high traffic volumes on Monday

Road tests Ford Ranger 2.2 XL Sport has inside lane on Toyota Hilux


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition