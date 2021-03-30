 
 
SA survivors relive Mozambique insurgents nightmare

Africa 3 hours ago

Founder of the Sinoville Crisis Centre and criminologist Dr Pixie du Toit said the survivors will have to undergo counselling.

Marizka Coetzer
30 Mar 2021
05:03:38 AM
SA survivors relive Mozambique insurgents nightmare

21 year old Francois van Niekerk is missing in northern Mozambique after insurgent attacks. Picture: Facebook

A KwaZulu-Natal man who had to carry around his son’s lifeless body while trying to escape murderous insurgents in Mozambique is still so traumatised he is not ready to speak about the experience, his relatives say. A long road of recovery lies ahead for the South African families and survivors of the deadly terrorist attacks in Palma, north of Mozambique, last week. Heather Janse van Vuuren said it was an extremely difficult time for her sister, Meryl Knox, and the family after their eldest son, Adrian, was killed in the attacks over the weekend. Her husband Greg and youngest son...

