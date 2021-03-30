SA survivors relive Mozambique insurgents nightmare

SA survivors relive Mozambique insurgents nightmareAfrica 3 hours ago
Founder of the Sinoville Crisis Centre and criminologist Dr Pixie du Toit said the survivors will have to undergo counselling.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Africa South Africans may be among Moz insurgents
Africa Four South African expatriates alive after Moz insurgent attacks
Covid-19 The anguish of Covid survivors: Taste and smell gone forever?
Environment WATCH: Baboon on the loose in Joburg suburbs
Business News Ships diverting to Cape of Good Hope as megaship still stuck in Suez