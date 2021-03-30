SA survivors relive Mozambique insurgents nightmare

A KwaZulu-Natal man who had to carry around his son’s lifeless body while trying to escape murderous insurgents in Mozambique is still so traumatised he is not ready to speak about the experience, his relatives say. A long road of recovery lies ahead for the South African families and survivors of the deadly terrorist attacks in Palma, north of Mozambique, last week. Heather Janse van Vuuren said it was an extremely difficult time for her sister, Meryl Knox, and the family after their eldest son, Adrian, was killed in the attacks over the weekend. Her husband Greg and youngest son...

A KwaZulu-Natal man who had to carry around his son’s lifeless body while trying to escape murderous insurgents in Mozambique is still so traumatised he is not ready to speak about the experience, his relatives say.

A long road of recovery lies ahead for the South African families and survivors of the deadly terrorist attacks in Palma, north of Mozambique, last week.

Heather Janse van Vuuren said it was an extremely difficult time for her sister, Meryl Knox, and the family after their eldest son, Adrian, was killed in the attacks over the weekend.

Her husband Greg and youngest son Wesley managed to survive the attack.

“I can’t begin to describe what these guys went through and what they had to witness. It’s very difficult,” Heather said.

She said her brother-in-law is not only traumatised but also very angry

“When Greg gets back and has had time to process all of this, he is going to start telling his story.”

“You must remember this man had to carry and be around his son’s body knowing that he couldn’t save him.”

She said the family reached out to various people for help last week.

“Until somebody is killed and ripped away from their families, nobody is really interested in helping.” Heather said the paperwork for Adrian’s body to be released is nearly done.

“As soon as that is done, Greg and Adrian will fly back.”

She said a plane is on standby as soon as Adrian’s body is released.

“We just want them home and out of that area.”

She said they have not thought as far ahead as the funeral arrangement yet but added it would be a very big send-off.

Francois van Niekerk’s mother, Cindy, told The Citizen the family is overjoyed that he is safe and has been reunited with his father.

“We had no contact with him from last Wednesday until Sunday,” Van Niekerk’s mother said.

Van Niekerk thanked everyone for the support. It has not yet been confirmed when Francois will return home.

Founder of the Sinoville Crisis Centre and criminologist Dr Pixie du Toit said the survivors will have to undergo counselling.

Du Toit said the victims of the attacks were civilians and did not have the training to survive such an ordeal.

“When they return they will have to get immediate crisis and prevention counselling to help them recover from their severe shock,” Du Toit said.

She added the survivors may also suffer from denial after getting over the initial shock.

“They will also need in-depth follow-up counselling, not just one or two sessions. They will have to be counselled for at least four to six sessions, depending on the person and the trauma.”

Willem Els, senior training coordinator at the Institute for Security Studies, said there are still a lot of people unaccounted for after the attack.

“You have to understand, the government chased out all the journalists and there was a clampdown on reporters, so the only information currently available is that being smuggled out.”

