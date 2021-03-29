 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Dyck Group, previously vilified, now heroes of Moz ‘war’

Africa 3 hours ago

Some people in the Palma hotel had decided to flee by road in a convoy of 17 vehicles and that they had been ambushed on their way to safety.

Brendan Seery
29 Mar 2021
05:00:43 AM
PREMIUM!
Dyck Group, previously vilified, now heroes of Moz ‘war’

File picture. Displaced women meet on December 11, 2020 at the Centro Agrrio de Napala where hundreds of displaced arrived in recent months are sheltered, fleeing attacks by armed insurgents in different areas of the province of Cabo Delgado, in northern Mozambique. (Photo by Alfredo Zuniga / AFP)

Pilots, military operators and technicians from a South African-based private military company have emerged as the heroes of the ongoing slaughter in Northern Mozambique, rescuing scores of locals and expatriates from advancing insurgents. Taking ground fire from the insurgents and dealing with a critical lack of aviation fuel, helicopters from the Dyck Advisory Group (DAG) uplifted people from the town of Palma and surrounds in five days of brutal assaults by insurgents. DAG choppers, firing from the air, helped turn away a number of attacks and managed to secure a perimeter around a hotel in the town, allowing many people...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Four South African expatriates alive after Moz insurgent attacks

Covid-19 The anguish of Covid survivors: Taste and smell gone forever?

Environment WATCH: Baboon on the loose in Joburg suburbs

Business News Ships diverting to Cape of Good Hope as megaship still stuck in Suez

South African Sport School sport gets the green light from government

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.