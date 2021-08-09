Here are the latest developments in the Covid-19 crisis

AFP

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed at least 4,287,427 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is currently the worst-affected country with 616,718 deaths, followed by Brazil with 562,752, India with 427,862, Mexico with 244,248 and Peru with 196,873.

As of Sunday in South Africa, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 2,533,466 with 10,008 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

Israel’s rapid-test drive

Israel is rolling out rapid-test stations with results given out in 15 minutes, as the country tries to avoid going into another lockdown to combat spiking cases.

Malaysia eases up

Malaysia eases curbs for fully vaccinated people in states comprising about half the nation’s population, as case numbers fall and where vaccination rates are high.

Record deaths in Iran

Iran reports over 500 daily Covid deaths for the first time, its health ministry announces, as new infections also hit a record high.

South Arabia to reopen borders

Saudi Arabia will begin accepting vaccinated foreigners wanting to make the umrah pilgrimage, authorities announced, a move that will boost the pandemic-hit economy.

China tests 11 million

China announces that it has completed Covid-19 tests on all the residents of Wuhan, the city of more than 11 million people from where the virus first emerged.

ALSO READ: China’s Wuhan completes citywide Covid tests on 11 million residents

Brisbane lockdown to end

Australia’s third-largest city of Brisbane will lift a lockdown after containing a virus cluster, but an outbreak that has kept Sydney paralysed for weeks continues to grow.

Epidemic eases in DR Congo

Congolese authorities say the epidemic has eased in many parts of the country but remain worrying in the economic capital of Lubumbashi were not wearing a mask will now be punishable by up to seven days in jail.

Brunei clamps down

Brunei imposes strict curbs to halt the spread of Covid-19, after finding its first locally transmitted cases in over a year.

French health pass arriving

France’s controversial health pass comes into force Monday, despite another weekend of protests, with nearly a quarter of a million people marching across the country against its imposition.

US ‘failing’ on Covid-19

A top US public health official says the country is “failing” as Covid-19 cases surge to their highest daily total in six months.

NOW READ: Top health official says US ‘failing’ on Covid-19

© Agence France-Presse