WATCH: 8.2 magnitude earthquake in Alaska, tsunami warning issued

Cheryl Kahla

The earthquake hit 91 km southeast of the town of Perryville.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) on Thursday issued a tsunami warning for Alaska after a shallow 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Kenai Peninsula.

According to the USGS, the earthquake hit 91 kilometres southeast of the town of Perryville, with a tsunami warning in effect for south Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula.

According to Dr. Alice-Agnes Gabriel, a seismologist at the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität (LMU) in Germany, the earthquake has in intermediate depth of 35 km, which is deeper than USGS’s phase estimate of 23km.

Watch: Tsunami warning for Alaska

This is a developing story, more to follow.

