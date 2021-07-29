World
Cheryl Kahla
Deputy online news editor
1 minute read
29 Jul 2021
8:51 am

WATCH: 8.2 magnitude earthquake in Alaska, tsunami warning issued

Cheryl Kahla

The earthquake hit 91 km southeast of the town of Perryville.

Photo: iStock

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) on Thursday issued a tsunami warning for Alaska after a shallow 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Kenai Peninsula.

According to the USGS, the earthquake hit 91 kilometres southeast of the town of Perryville, with a tsunami warning in effect for south Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula.

According to Dr. Alice-Agnes Gabriel, a seismologist at the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität (LMU) in Germany, the earthquake has in intermediate depth of 35 km, which is deeper than USGS’s phase estimate of 23km.

Watch: Tsunami warning for Alaska

This is a developing story, more to follow.

