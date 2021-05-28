News
News | World
AFP
3 minute read
28 May 2021
4:03 am

Three US officers charged with killing of Black man in custody

AFP

If convicted, the maximum sentence in all three cases is life in prison. Warrants have been issued for their arrests.

A barricade, with a banner referencing the 2020 death of Manuel Ellis in police custody, burns in an intersection in downtown Tacoma during an anti-police protest on January 24, 2021 in Tacoma, Washington. The previous day, a Tacoma police officer drove through a crowd, spurring outrage and triggering an investigation. David Ryder/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by David Ryder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Two officers in the US state of Washington were charged with the murder of a Black man who died in police custody as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe, and a third was charged with manslaughter, prosecutors said Thursday.

Manuel Ellis died in Tacoma in March 2020, in a case that became a touchstone for protests in the Pacific Northwest, and which bears similarities to the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police that sparked nationwide outrage two months later.

Ellis died after “felonious assault and/or unlawful imprisonment” by two of the officers, while a third “continued to hold Ellis in the prone position and to apply pressure onto his back” despite hearing Ellis say he could not breathe, a prosecutor statement says.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee ordered a new, state-led investigation into the death last June – at the height of countrywide protests over Floyd’s killing – after surveillance footage and witnesses contradicted the officers’ account of the incident.

By that stage the county’s medical examiner had ruled the death a homicide caused by hypoxia – a lack of oxygen – due to physical restraint.

The same examiner later found that methamphetamine in Ellis’ blood was unlikely to have contributed to his death.

“This is the first step in our system of justice,” said Inslee in a statement Thursday.

“We must remain proactive – from those of us in elected office to those providing services in our communities – to turn the tide of injustice,” he added.

Ellis, 33, had gone out for a late-night snack on the night of March 3, 2020, and was returning home with a bag of donuts when he approached a patrol car containing officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins.

Burbank and Collins would later claim Ellis randomly attacked them after they spotted him trying to open the door of another car at an intersection.

But three civilian witnesses and video footage from their cellphones and a doorbell camera nearby contradict these claims and offer no evidence of Ellis being the aggressor, according to the state investigation.

Burbank and Collins – who Tasered Ellis and placed him in a chokehold – were charged with second-degree murder, while another officer who arrived later to the scene and knelt on Ellis’s back until paramedics arrived was charged with first-degree manslaughter.

If convicted, the maximum sentence in all three cases is life in prison. Warrants have been issued for their arrests.

Ellis’ death has sparked protests in Tacoma, about 35 miles south of Seattle, and led to Washington state banning the use of chokeholds.

Unlawful killing charges against police have been extremely rare in Washington state and across much of the US.

Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in April for Floyd’s death.

Since that verdict, two police officers have since been indicted for murder and a third convicted by an Alabama jury for shooting a suicidal man.

 

 

 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

WORLD

Departing Trump gets his parade but little love
4 months ago
4 months ago

WORLD

Two US National Guard troops pulled from inauguration duty - report
4 months ago
4 months ago

WORLD

Trump spends last day in White House, Biden goes to Washington
4 months ago
4 months ago

WORLD

FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia
4 months ago
4 months ago


RELATED ARTICLES

WORLD

Departing Trump gets his parade but little love
4 months ago
4 months ago

WORLD

Two US National Guard troops pulled from inauguration duty - report
4 months ago
4 months ago

WORLD

Trump spends last day in White House, Biden goes to Washington
4 months ago
4 months ago

WORLD

FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia
4 months ago
4 months ago