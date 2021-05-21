SA ‘willing to help’ in Middle East crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa has indicated South Africa’s willingness to assist in negotiating peace between Israel and Palestine to end the ongoing violence in the Middle East. Ramaphosa hinted this to a French publication on the sidelines of the Financing of African Economies Summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris this week. This came as the diplomatic community in South Africa, in informal talks with The Citizen, expressed their wish to see South Africa play a prominent role in world affairs, especially in Africa. ALSO READ: Ramaphosa slams ‘apartheid’ Israel over terror against Palestine Lusophone diplomatic circles believe South...

Lusophone diplomatic circles believe South Africa could help resolve insurgent conflict engulfing northern Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province and other conflicts on the continent.

The diplomats indicated they believed South Africa had economic muscle and political influence in the South African Development Community and the African Union to assist in mediating peace in Mozambique and elsewhere.

Political analyst Professor Siphamandla Zondi said the international community had great faith in South Africa to play a go-between role with parties.

“South Africa can share its experience in negotiating a peaceful transition for lessons that Israel and Palestine could take.”

A large number of Palestinians were killed as Israel forces opened fire on the protesting residents in East Jerusalem and bombed a number of buildings in what Israel called retaliation against Hamas. Israel claimed Hamas shot thousands of rockets targeting Israeli residents inside Jerusalem.

Ramaphosa biased?

President of the SA Jewish Board of Deputies Mary Kluk is not convinced Ramaphosa is impartial.

In an open letter yesterday, Kluk said Ramaphosa’s letter this week “and government’s statements in the past weeks are negating any possible role for us to play”.

“Sadly, this is a wasted opportunity. To be a facilitator for peace one needs to understand the situation from both sides,” Kluk said.

Additional reporting by Amanda Watson