SA ‘willing to help’ in Middle East crisis

Eric Naki

Diplomats believe South Africa has economic muscle and political influence to help out in Mozambique and the Middle East.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa has indicated South Africa’s willingness to assist in negotiating peace between Israel and Palestine to end the ongoing violence in the Middle East. Ramaphosa hinted this to a French publication on the sidelines of the Financing of African Economies Summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris this week. This came as the diplomatic community in South Africa, in informal talks with The Citizen, expressed their wish to see South Africa play a prominent role in world affairs, especially in Africa. ALSO READ: Ramaphosa slams ‘apartheid’ Israel over terror against Palestine Lusophone diplomatic circles believe South...

