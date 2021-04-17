Multimedia
Multimedia | World
AFP
1 minute read
17 Apr 2021
3:59 pm

WATCH LIVE: Prince Philip’s funeral

AFP

The Duke of Edinburgh — described by royals as 'the grandfather of the nation' — died on April 9, aged 99.

Flowers and tributes are pictured outside Buckingham Palace in central London, on April 11, 2021, two days after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99. - The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, will take place next week, Buckingham Palace said on April 10 , announcing a stripped-back ceremony due to coronavirus restrictions. The Duke of Edinburgh died peacefully on April 9 just two months short of his 100th birthday, triggering eight days of national mourning. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

Queen Elizabeth II bids a final farewell to her late husband, Prince Philip, on Saturday, at a funeral restricted by coronavirus rules but reflecting his long life of military and public service.

The ceremony behind the stately walls of Windsor Castle, west of London, will be watched by an expected television audience of millions, with the public urged to stay away because of the pandemic.

The Duke of Edinburgh — described by royals as “the grandfather of the nation” — died on April 9, aged 99, just weeks after spending more than a month in hospital for treatment of a heart condition and an infection.

Watch the proceedings live below: