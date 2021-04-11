The world has yet to learn from Holocaust atrocities 

Millions continued to lose their lives, not learning from the Holocaust where two-thirds of Europe's Jewish population was wiped out.

Chelmno. Belzec. Sobibór. Treblinka. Majdanek. Auschwitz-Birkenau.

The six extermination camps built on Polish soil during World War II, responsible for slaughtering millions of Jews.

While the actual number is still an ongoing investigation, the tally of six million came from Dr Wilhelm Hoettl, “an Austrian-born official in the Third Reich and a trained historian who served in a number of senior positions in the Schutzstaffe, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported this week in a rerun of its 2013 article, “Holocaust facts: where does the figure of 6 million victims come from?”

“In the 1961 testimony [at the trial of Adolf Eichman], Hoettl recalled, “according to [Eichmann’s] information, some six million Jews perished … four million in extermination camps and the remaining two million through shooting by the operations units and other causes, such as disease”.

It is believed about two-thirds of the Jewish population of Europe was wiped from existence.

Neither were Jews singled out.

Millions of people considered “Untermensch” (subhuman) were killed in mass shootings, pogroms or worked to death in concentration camps.

And the world has yet to learn the lessons of the time.

Up to three million Cambodians are believed to have been killed in the Cambodian War; more than 200 000 Hutus in the first Congo War; up to half a million so far in Darfur, Sudan; 20 000 in the Gukurahundi massacres by the Zimbabwe National Army which sought to exterminate the Ndbele people, and not forgetting the Rwandan genocide against about 600 000 Tutsi.

SA, too, under Jacob Zuma, has played its part in failing to arrest Sudanese President Omar al Bashir for Darfur war crimes in 2015 when he visited here.

The Darfur conflict is ongoing.

Amanda Watson