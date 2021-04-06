World 6.4.2021 11:26 am

Jordan justice bans publishing information on alleged plot

AFP
Jordan justice bans publishing information on alleged plot

People buy a kite designed as a national flag from a shop in Jordan's capital Amman, on April 5, 2021, after a rare security operation took place in the country. - Jordan's Prince Hamzah, accused by the government of a "wicked" plot against his elder half-brother King Abdullah II, insisted he will not obey orders restricting his movement. The government has accused him of involvement in a seditious conspiracy to "destabilise the kingdom's security", placed him under house arrest and detained at least 16 more people. (Photo by Khalil MAZRAAWI / AFP)

The government has accused Hamzah, an ex-crown prince, of a “wicked” plot and involvement in a seditious conspiracy to “destabilise the kingdom’s security”.

The prosecutor general in Jordan’s capital Amman on Tuesday banned the publication of any information about an alleged plot said to involve the king’s half-brother, Prince Hamzah, state television said.

“In order to keep the security services’ investigation into Prince Hamzah and the others secret, (it is decided) to ban the publication of anything related to this inquiry at this stage,” prosecutor Hassan al-Abdallat said in a statement.

“The ban on publication involves all audiovisual media and social networks, as well as the publication of all images or video clips relating to this subject on pain of legal action,” added the statement shown on television.

The order came after Hamzah, who has been highly critical of the government, late Monday pledged loyalty to King Abdullah II, two days after being placed under house arrest.

The government has accused Hamzah, an ex-crown prince, of a “wicked” plot and involvement in a seditious conspiracy to “destabilise the kingdom’s security”.

Hamzah – who said he was placed under house arrest, while at least 16 others were arrested – had on Monday struck a defiant tone, insisting he would not obey orders restricting his movement.

But in an apparent easing of the tensions, the 41-year-old prince later pledged his backing to King Abdullah.

“I will remain… faithful to the legacy of my ancestors, walking on their path, loyal to their path and their message and to His Majesty,” he said in a signed letter, quoted by the palace.

“I will always be ready to help and support His Majesty the King and his Crown Prince,” he is quoted as writing.

Hamzah – whom Abdullah stripped of the title of crown prince in 2004 – has emerged as a vocal critic, accusing Jordan’s leadership of corruption, nepotism and authoritarian rule.

In a video he sent to the BBC on Saturday, he lashed out at “incompetence that has been prevalent in our governing structure for the last 15 to 20 years and has been getting worse”.

“No-one is able to speak or express opinion on anything without being bullied, arrested, harassed and threatened,” he charged.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Palace turmoil, arrests over plot to ‘destabilise’ Jordan 4.4.2021
Jordan in security sweep, king’s half-brother says under ‘house arrest’ 4.4.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Joburg proposes surcharge for all prepaid City Power customers

World Russia’s Putin allowed to stay in power until 2036

Proteas Proteas keeper De Kock escapes fake fielding charge

Opinion Here’s why it’s not true that SA roads are the most dangerous

Business News Amid threat of darkness, Eskom says it won’t be ‘bullied’ by Oracle


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition