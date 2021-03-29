World 29.3.2021 06:38 pm

Trump talks about self in speech at couple’s wedding

AFP
Trump talks about self in speech at couple’s wedding

(FILES) In this file photo former US President Donald Trump points at the end of a rally to support Republican Senate candidates at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia on December 5, 2020. - Donald Trump plans to return to social media soon, using "his own platform" after being banned from Twitter and other outlets, a former advisor said on March 21, 2021. "I do think that we're going to see president Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months," Jason Miller told Fox News. "It's going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly president Trump does, but it will be his own platform," said Miller, who held senior posts in both of Trump's presidential campaigns. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

Trump used his moment in the nuptial limelight to blast President Joe Biden on several issues including the US-Mexico border, China and Iran.

Former US president Donald Trump stole the spotlight at a wedding in his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida over the weekend, using a congratulatory speech to mainly talk about himself and assail his successor.

“Do you miss me yet?” a tuxedo-clad Trump asked at Saturday night’s function, according to video posted on celebrity gossip site TMZ.

His question was met with whoops of delight and applause from guests at the wedding, between longtime Trump friends Megan Noderer and John Arrigo, according to Business Insider.

Trump used his moment in the nuptial limelight to blast President Joe Biden on several issues including the US-Mexico border, China and Iran.

“What’s happening to the kids? They are living in squalor, they are living like nobody has ever seen,” Trump said, referring to conditions on the border.

Since Biden took office, a surge of migrants including unaccompanied minors has tried to cross into the US.

Trump’s administration drew criticism for dividing families at the border and keeping children in what some critics described as “cages.”

He also referenced the November election, once again raising questions as to the integrity of the result even though he lost by seven million votes and all his attempts to challenge the outcome failed.

At the end of the former president’s speech, he praised the newlyweds.

“You are a great and beautiful couple,” the 74-year-old businessman said.

