World 19.3.2021 10:25 pm

Sweetest taboo: French police’s R17 million drug bust goes sour

AFP
Sweetest taboo: French police’s R17 million drug bust goes sour

Picture: iStock

Paris police headquarters said on Twitter on Wednesday that it had a ‘fruitful investigation’ of ‘a narcotics packaging workshop, which supplied clandestine parties’.

Paris – A major haul of the drug MDMA announced by the Paris police this week has turned out to be nothing more sinister than strawberry candy, sources said Friday.

The Paris police headquarters said on Twitter on Wednesday that it had a “fruitful investigation” of “a narcotics packaging workshop (MDMA, ecstasy) which supplied clandestine parties”.

The police said their drug haul was worth around a million euros ($1.2 million).

The tweet was accompanied by photos showing pink powder and small pink pills in sachets.

ALSO READ: Foreign national arrested following drug bust in Limpopo

However toxicological tests carried out on Thursday concluded that the powder seized in an apartment in Saint-Ouen, a suburb just north of Paris, was a “neutral powder, not related to narcotics or poisonous substances,” the local prosecutor’s office told AFP.

In fact the suspicious substance was just “crushed Tagada strawberry” sweets, of the kind produced by Haribo, according to a source close to the enquiry.

AFP

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Fire erupts at Joburg police pound yard 14.3.2021
UK police defend ‘manhandling’ of women at safety protest 14.3.2021
Blade Nzimande sends senior team to Wits after protests, death 10.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

local soccer Watch: Phakaaathi TV previews Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates

Government Starving Cuba med students: Parents told to send groceries via SANDF

General Former president FW de Klerk diagnosed with cancer

Business News Human error still the cause of most road accidents

World Putin hits back at Biden’s ‘killer’ comment: ‘Takes one to know one’


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition