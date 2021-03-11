Toilet roll heist gang lands in the can

Hong Kong – Knife-wielding men who stole hundreds of toilet rolls during panic-buying shortages in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic in Hong Kong were jailed for more than three years on Thursday.

The three were each sentenced to 40 months in prison over the armed robbery in February last year in which some 600 toilet rolls were taken, Mingpao newspaper reported.

Toilet rolls became hot property in densely packed Hong Kong when the coronavirus first spread from central China and hit the finance hub.

Panic-buying set in with supermarket shelves cleared of many household essentials as well as staple foods.

ALSO READ: Panic buying hits SA amid Covid-19 outbreak

Supermarkets were unable to restock quickly enough, leading to sometimes lengthy queues across the city and packets of toilet rolls being snapped up within minutes of opening.

Photos posted online showed some people proudly stuffing their cramped city apartments with packets of hoarded toilet rolls.

During the robbery, the three men admitted to using a knife to threaten a delivery driver outside a major supermarket chain in the working-class district of Mongkok.

WATCH: Video of mom rationing toilet paper for kids during coronavirus lockdown

They made off with 50 packets of toilet paper worth around HK$1,700 ($220) but were soon tracked down by police.

Mingpao reported that the gang of three admitted to the robbery, apologised to the delivery driver and paid for the toilet rolls they made off with.

The paper quoted the trial judge as saying the crime was pre-meditated and deserved a custodial sentence.

AFP

WATCH: Chaos breaks out at Checkers over toilet paper

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.