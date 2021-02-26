World 26.2.2021 04:46 pm

Pensioner caught driving at 191 km/h was ‘late for Covid-19 jab’

AFP
Pensioner caught driving at 191 km/h was ‘late for Covid-19 jab’

Picture: iStock

Since January, France has given residents over 75 priority in its vaccination programme.

Strasbourg – An 88-year-old man caught speeding at a breakneck 191 kilometres (119 miles) per hour on a French country road told officers that he was late for his Covid-19 vaccine appointment, police said.

The speed limit on the road where he was picked up on Thursday is 110 kilometres per hour, police in the eastern French Bas-Rhin region said on Facebook.

The driver, a local, “gave as a reason for his speeding that he was late for his anti-Covid vaccine”, it said.

ALSO READ: Distrustful Bulgarians shirk Covid-19 vaccines

Officers confiscated the man’s driving licence and impounded his car.

“For everyone’s safety, let’s comply with speed limits, even after more than 60 years with a driving licence,” the post said.

Since January, France has given residents over 75 priority in its vaccination programme.

The strategy is showing results, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday, with the rate of new infections among over 80-year-olds falling. It has been rising in other age groups.

AFP

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gauteng finishes 16k vaccine batch ahead of schedule 26.2.2021
Distrustful Bulgarians shirk Covid-19 vaccines 25.2.2021
North West has zero Covid deaths for 2 consecutive days 25.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition