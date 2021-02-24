World 24.2.2021 04:15 pm

At least 41 migrants feared dead in Mediterranean – UN

AFP
At least 41 migrants feared dead in Mediterranean – UN

Thousands of migrants from sub-Saharan African countries have lost their lives in recent years attempting to cross the Mediterranean in unseaworthy boats. AFP/FEDERICO SCOPPA

Three children and four women, including the mother of a baby brought ashore to Italy’s Lampedusa island, are among the missing.

At least 41 migrants are feared dead following a weekend shipwreck on the Mediterranean Sea route from Libya to Italy, two United Nations agencies said Wednesday.

They were among the 120 passengers of a dinghy that left Libya on February 18, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

The dinghy started taking in water after about 15 hours at sea, and eight people died before a merchant vessel came to help, a joint statement by the groups said.

“Many [more] people lost their lives at sea” during a “difficult and delicate [rescue] operation”, during which only one body was recovered, the statement added.

Three children and four women, including the mother of a baby brought ashore to Italy’s Lampedusa island, are among the missing.

UNHCR and IOM said they heard “detailed testimonies” of the shipwreck from 77 survivors who were taken to the Sicilian port of Porto Empedocle.

The central Mediterranean migration route is known as one of the world’s deadliest.

The UN agencies said about 160 migrants and refugees have died so far this year trying to reach Europe from North Africa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Super Mario’ Draghi sworn in as Italy’s new prime minister 13.2.2021
Trump refuses to testify in his impeachment trial, says it’s unconstitutional 5.2.2021
Italy probes ‘TikTok challenge’ death of 10-year-old girl 22.1.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

State Capture Swifambo boss follows Zuma’s example, refuses to appear before Zondo

General 30-hour water shutdown scheduled for large parts of Joburg


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition