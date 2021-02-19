Celebs & viral 19.2.2021 02:30 pm

Prince Harry to lose all honorary titles – palace

AFP
Since stepping back from royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have waged an increasingly bitter war with the media, particularly the British tabloid press. AFP/File/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

This after he confirmed to Queen Elizabeth II that he and wife Meghan Markle will not return as working royals.

Britain’s Prince Harry will relinquish his honorary military appointments and patronages after confirming to Queen Elizabeth II that he and wife Meghan Markle will not return as working royals, Buckingham Palace announced Friday.

“The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” it said.

“The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.”

