UK’s Prince Philip taken to hospital as ‘precaution’

Britain’s Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was admitted overnight to a London hospital as a “precautionary measure”, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

The 99-year-old was taken to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening, the palace said, adding that it was “a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor” after the prince felt unwell.

The prince served as Duke of Edinburgh up until his retirement in 2017.

He was born into the Greek and Danish royal families in Greece but his family was exiled from the country when he was just an infant.

