World 14.2.2021 09:00 am

‘Democracy is fragile,’ Biden says after Trump acquittal

AFP
‘Democracy is fragile,’ Biden says after Trump acquittal

US President-elect Joe Biden gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally to support Democratic Senate candidates in Atlanta, Georgia on December 15, 2020. - US President-elect Joe Biden travelled to Georgia to campaign for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)

“Democracy is fragile and must always be defended. We must be ever vigilant,” said Bidein in a statement after the Trump verdict.

President Joe Biden said Saturday that despite Donald Trump’s acquittal in the US Capitol insurrection trial the charges against him are not in dispute and the attack shows “democracy is fragile.”

“While the final vote did not lead to a conviction, the substance of the charge is not in dispute,” Biden said after the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Trump in his second impeachment trial.

“This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile. That it must always be defended. That we must be ever vigilant,” Biden said in a statement after Trump’s trial on charges he incited the mob that overran Congress on January 6.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Biden says vaccines available for all Americans by end July 17.2.2021
NATO eyes post-Trump reset as Afghanistan call looms 17.2.2021
Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals 16.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SA to monitor vaccinated healthcare workers for possible side effects, says Mkhize

Columns Early adventures in journalism: My penis-enlargement journey

Covid-19 Here are the 18 sites where SA’s first vaccinations will take place

Environment Smell of ‘rotten eggs’ over Gauteng will go away soon – air quality officer

Business News Will we continue to work from home? Probably not, says expert


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition