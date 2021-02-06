Biden’s AU summit message showed promising signs

Biden’s AU summit message showed promising signsWorld 4 hours ago
US President Joe Biden’s move to extend an olive branch the African Union (AU) has been met with universal optimism on the continent, says South African expert. Daniel Silke said Biden’s approach was most likely to be a break with Donald Trump’s “America first” policy. He said while Biden would retain some elements of America’s […]
