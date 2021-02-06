Biden’s AU summit message showed promising signs

US President Joe Biden’s move to extend an olive branch the African Union (AU) has been met with universal optimism on the continent, says South African expert. Daniel Silke said Biden’s approach was most likely to be a break with Donald Trump’s “America first” policy. He said while Biden would retain some elements of America’s focus due to its domestic challenges, “we will see a more engaged US with Africa. Biden will be looking at wide world view. He has more constituency that would like to see him playing an important role in Africa, not only on security matters, but...

US President Joe Biden’s move to extend an olive branch the African Union (AU) has been met with universal optimism on the continent, says South African expert.

Daniel Silke said Biden’s approach was most likely to be a break with Donald Trump’s “America first” policy.

He said while Biden would retain some elements of America’s focus due to its domestic challenges, “we will see a more engaged US with Africa.

Biden will be looking at wide world view. He has more constituency that would like to see him playing an

important role in Africa, not only on security matters, but trade and investment”.

Silke was reacting to Biden’s message to the African nations at the 34th AU summit, where the new US leader indicated his intention to cooperate with the continent.

Biden promised to re-engage with international institutions like the AU.

“We must all work together to advance our shared vision of a better future – a future of growing trade and investment, that advances prosperity for all our nations, a future that advances lives and peace and security for all our

citizens,” Biden said.

He said such a future must be committed to investing in democratic institutions and promoting the human rights for all people, including the women and girls, LBTQ individuals, people with disabilities and from every ethnic and religious background.

This would require more investments in global health and defeating Covid-19 pandemic and fighting other health crisis in partnership institutions to advance health security.

He promised to engage Africa on climate change and to address conflicts that cost lives across the continent.

“None of this is going to be easy, but the United States stands ready to be your partner in solidarity, support and mutual respect. I hope the African Union is up to this task,” Biden said.

Silk hoped Biden would be quicker to deploy a US ambassador to South Africa, unlike Trump, who did so in the last year of his term.

“Biden will be under pressure to solve resolve domestic issues given the polarised American society.

“But even if domestic affairs occupy his mind, the rapid appointment of the ambassador will signify a convivial approach by Biden towards South Africa,” Silke said.

University of Johannesburg professor Siphamandla Zondi said no matter who was president in the US, its policy towards Africa would remain consistent with “tried and tested long-term US foreign policy interests.”

