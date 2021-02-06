 
 
Biden’s AU summit message showed promising signs

US President Joe Biden’s move to extend an olive branch the African Union (AU) has been met with universal optimism on the continent, says South African expert. Daniel Silke said Biden’s approach was most likely to be a break with Donald Trump’s “America first” policy. He said while Biden would retain some elements of America’s […]

US President-elect Joe Biden gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally to support Democratic Senate candidates in Atlanta, Georgia on December 15, 2020. - US President-elect Joe Biden travelled to Georgia to campaign for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)

US President Joe Biden’s move to extend an olive branch the African Union (AU) has been met with universal optimism on the continent, says South African expert. Daniel Silke said Biden’s approach was most likely to be a break with Donald Trump’s “America first” policy. He said while Biden would retain some elements of America’s focus due to its domestic challenges, “we will see a more engaged US with Africa. Biden will be looking at wide world view. He has more constituency that would like to see him playing an important role in Africa, not only on security matters, but...

