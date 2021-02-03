Olympics 3.2.2021 12:46 pm

Rights groups urge world leaders to boycott Beijing Olympics

AFP
Rights groups urge world leaders to boycott Beijing Olympics

Serena Williams of United States is seen in action during the first round of the Women's singles during The Beijing Olympic Games on August 11, 2008 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

About 180 campaign groups signed the open letter which calls on world leaders to boycott the Beijing Winter Games.

A coalition of campaign groups issued an open letter Wednesday calling on world leaders to boycott the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics over China’s rights record.

The Games are scheduled to begin on February 4 next year, just six months after the delayed summer Tokyo Olympics, but preparations have been overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

China is also facing global scrutiny over a range of issues, notably the mass internment of Uighur Muslims in the western region of Xinjiang, and its clampdown in Hong Kong.

About 180 campaign groups signed the open letter, which called on world leaders to boycott the Beijing Winter Games “to ensure they are not used to embolden the Chinese government’s appalling rights abuses and crackdowns on dissent”.

The coalition, which includes the World Uyghur Congress and International Tibet Network, said that since Beijing was awarded the Games in 2015, “President Xi Jinping has unleashed an unrelenting crackdown on basic freedom and human rights”.

In a statement to AFP, the International Olympic Committee said that concerns raised by campaign groups, including over rights, “were and are raised with the government and local authorities”.

ALSO READ: Age concern: Six stars for whom Olympics in 2021 may come too late

Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, said the 2022 Games would be “a wonderful and outstanding event”.

“At the same time, I would also like to point out that politically motivated attempts to interfere or disrupt the preparations of the Games is very irresponsible,” he said of the open letter.

“Such a move won’t be supported by the international community and won’t succeed.”

China has been under growing pressure, particularly over the fate of its Uighur minority.

Rights groups believe that at least one million Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking Muslim minorities are incarcerated in camps in Xinjiang.

After initially denying the camps existed, the Chinese government abruptly acknowledged them, saying they were vocational training centres aimed at reducing the allure of Islamic extremism.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Anal swab test ‘more effective’ to detect Covid-19 28.1.2021
China cancels flights, classes over new outbreak as India deaths soar 17.6.2020
Beijing imposes partial travel ban, closes schools over virus outbreak 16.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma

Covid-19 Forced vaccination: What happens if enough people refuse a Covid-19 jab?

Business News Booze ban lifted, but recovery is a long way off for the industry

Springboks ‘The audacity!’: Kobus Wiese slams ‘outrageous’ offer for Boks to play Lions in Oz

Opinion Editor’s first take: Vaccines and booze on the same day? Enough already!


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition