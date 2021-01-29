 
 
US is on trend with Harris

Columns 4 weeks ago

The assumption that female leaders are gentler and more compassionate is a form of sexism that can distort expectations of governments with female leaders.

Dirk Lotriet
29 Jan 2021
06:30:42 AM
US is on trend with Harris

Kamala Harris, flanked by her husband Doug Emhoff, is sworn in as the 49th US Vice President by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

This week, the four-year-old Egg bluntly refused to go and bath. "I don't have to listen to you," she told me. "Do you know who is the boss of this house? Mom. That's who!" From the corner of my eye I could see the lovely Snapdragon, my present wife, nod approvingly. Egg confessed that she is unsure of where I fit into the pecking order in our dysfunctional family, but it's above the tortoise. She's not sure of the dogs. Of course, my home is not the only place on earth with a female leader. Just ask the Americans. Joe...

