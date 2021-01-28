 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Say no to that breakfast…

Columns 4 weeks ago

South Africa is full of good leaders who have found their integrity compromised trying to please an incumbent rogue president.

Brian Sokutu
28 Jan 2021
04:37:56 AM
PREMIUM!
Say no to that breakfast…

Attorney to US President Donald J. Trump, Rudy Giuliani attends the White House Sports and Fitness Day at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 30 May 2018 (reissued 30 September 2019). Picture: EPA-EFE / MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The story goes that former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani – revered for his leadership, having become the crisis communication hero in the wake of the 9/11 attack on the US – once refused to let former president Donald Trump buy him breakfast. As communications experts will attest, without a leadership from the front and a human face in the form of Giuliani, the 9/11 US crisis could not have been better managed. Dealing with the media is one of the last things many people want to do in a crisis, with some preferring to run for cover with “no...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
US consults Japan, S.Korea on N.Korea review 19.2.2021
Trump rages, Biden yawns 18.2.2021
Beware of leaders’ charisma….it can be a dangerous tool 18.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.