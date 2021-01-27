World 27.1.2021 05:25 pm

Singapore teen planned mosque attacks on Christchurch anniversary, say police

AFP
Singapore teen planned mosque attacks on Christchurch anniversary, say police

The new laws formally banning military-style semi-automatic weapons were passed less than a month after a white supremacist gunman killed 50 worshippers inside two Christchurch mosques. AFP/File/Tessa BURROWS

The teen, now held under a tough security law that allows for detention without trial, decided to use a machete for the attacks after failing to buy a gun online.

A Singaporean teenager planned to attack two mosques in the city-state on the anniversary of a massacre of Muslim worshippers in New Zealand, authorities said Wednesday.

The 16-year-old – picked up in December – made “detailed plans and preparations” to mount the attacks using a machete on March 15, two years after a shooting rampage in Christchurch by Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant, security officials said.

Tarrant was last year sentenced to life in prison without parole after killing 51 worshippers in the attacks on two mosques during Friday prayers.

“It was clear from the attack plans and preparations that this youth was influenced by Tarrant’s actions and manifesto,” Singapore’s internal security department said in a statement.

The male student had prepared statements to be released before the attacks, one of which “borrowed heavily from Tarrant’s manifesto”, they said.

One described the New Zealand long-wolf gunman as a “saint” and the Christchurch attacks as “justifiable”.

As well as picking the same date as the New Zealand attacks, he intended to livestream the assaults, as Tarrant did, and drive between the attack sites.

The teen, now held under a tough security law that allows for detention without trial, decided to use a machete for the attacks after failing to buy a gun online.

He also explored making a bomb and planned to set fire to the mosques.

Officials said investigations indicate the teen, a Protestant Christian, had acted alone and that his family and others in his social circle were unaware of his attack plans or “the depth of his hatred for Islam”.

Multicultural Singapore is home to a sizeable Muslim minority.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Cheers, flowers as New Zealand mosque gunman jailed for life 27.8.2020
New Zealand mosque gunman unmoved as survivors recount ordeal 24.8.2020
New Zealand extends city lockdown amid hunt for mystery source 14.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 How to get the Covid-19 jab, with or without medical aid

Cricket ‘Unfortunate Yacoob has stepped down, but we’re forging ahead’ – CSA interim board’s February

Covid-19 Take Covid-19 numbers with a pinch of salt, and prepare for third, fourth waves

State Capture ANA boss admits to accepting money from SSA, Sanef calls for investigation

News Update Good Samaritans who found boy who survived Voëlklip crash open up 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition