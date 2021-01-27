World 27.1.2021 08:14 am

Senator presiding over Trump impeachment trial released from hospital

AFP
Senator presiding over Trump impeachment trial released from hospital

File picture: WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump held his first press conference in over a week to make an announcement on prescription drug prices as he continues to challenge the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/AFP

Democrats are expected to struggle to persuade 17 Republican senators — the number needed for the required two-thirds majority — to vote to convict Trump.

The 80-year-old senator presiding over the impeachment trial of Donald Trump was briefly hospitalised Tuesday after sounding hoarse and unwell while being swore in.

Patrick Leahy, who was elected in 1974, is presiding over the trial as he is the senior senator of the party with the majority in the Senate, currently the Democrats.

“After getting test results back, and after a thorough examination, Senator Leahy now is home. He looks forward to getting back to work,” his spokesman said in a statement.

The 100 senators will serve as jurors in the trial in which former president Trump is accused of “incitement to insurrection” in the run-up to the violent storming of Congress by his supporters on January 6. The trial is due to open on February 9.

Democrats are expected to struggle to persuade 17 Republican senators — the number needed for the required two-thirds majority — to vote to convict Trump.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender US troops 25.1.2021
Lucky Joe’s many blessings 25.1.2021
Republicans signal deep resistance to Trump Senate trial 24.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition