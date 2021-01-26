WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses WEF in Davos on the State of the World

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday deliver a virtual State of the World Address to the World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos Dialogues.

His address comes as the country – and the world – battles the devastating impact of the Coroavir pandemic not only on lives but also on livelihoods.

ALSO READ: Unemployment up to 43% in third quarter of 2020

WEF will convene the Davos Dialogues from 26 to 29 January, within the context of the “Great Reset Dialogues”, a new series of Special Dialogues to discuss and determine a post-Covid-19 socio-economic order.

According to the Presidency, the discussions will focus particularly on how the global community can reset priorities and reform systems as a response to the emerging global threats resulting from climate change and extreme weather events; trade wars and protectionism; large-scale cyber-attacks, and the breakdown of critical IT infrastructure and networks; increasing inequalities and the emergence of a fractured multipolar and multi-conceptual world.

Watch the proceedings below, courtesy of the WEF:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.