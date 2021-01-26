World 26.1.2021 08:55 am

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses WEF in Davos on the State of the World

Christelle du Toit
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday deliver a virtual State of the World Address to the World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos Dialogues.

WEF will convene the Davos Dialogues from 26 to 29 January, within the context of the “Great Reset Dialogues”, a new series of Special Dialogues to discuss and determine a post-Covid-19 socio-economic order.

According to the Presidency, the discussions will focus particularly on how the global community can reset priorities and reform systems as a response to the emerging global threats resulting from climate change and extreme weather events; trade wars and protectionism; large-scale cyber-attacks, and the breakdown of critical IT infrastructure and networks; increasing inequalities and the emergence of a fractured multipolar and multi-conceptual world.

Watch the proceedings below, courtesy of the WEF: 

 

