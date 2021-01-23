World 23.1.2021 03:49 pm

Iconic TV and radio interviewer Larry King dies aged 87

AFP
Iconic TV and radio interviewer Larry King dies aged 87

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 1, 2017, TV and radio interviewer Larry King attends Larry King's 60th Broadcasting Anniversary Event at HYDE Sunset: Kitchen + Cocktails in West Hollywood, California. - The iconic TV and radio interviewer Larry King died January 23, 2021, at the age of 87, his media company said. Ora Media did not state a cause of death but media reports said King had been battling Covid-19 for weeks and had suffered several health problems in recent years. (Photo by Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

King, with his trademark suspenders and black rim glasses, was best known for a 25-year run as a talk show host on CNN’s ‘Larry King Live.’

The iconic TV and radio broadcaster Larry King, who interviewed anyone worth interviewing over a career spanning six decades, died Saturday at the age of 87.

The company he co-founded, Ora Media, did not state a cause of death but media reports said King had been battling Covid-19 for weeks and had suffered several health problems in recent years.

King, with his trademark suspenders and black rim glasses, was best known for a 25-year run as a talk show host on CNN’s “Larry King Live.”

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” Ora Media said in a statement posted on Twitter.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Booze ban: Illegal sales under the table as outlets fight for survival

Business News MTI Bitcoin ‘trading’ scheme leads to wine, antidepressants and tears

Crime MULTIMEDIA: Shootout between alleged CIT robbers, cops in Katlehong leaves four dead

Protests Total blackout at SABC today as union workers down tools

General Jackson Mthembu’s doctor died in Netcare helicopter crash – Mkhize


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition