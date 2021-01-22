New US president epitome of poise

PREMIUM!
New US president epitome of poiseEditorials 7 hours ago
Biden strategically chose to not knock the former president, instead highlighting the need for unity to move the US forward once again.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Protests Total blackout at SABC today as union workers down tools
General Jackson Mthembu’s doctor died in Netcare helicopter crash – Mkhize
Business News Reserve Bank keeps repo rate at 3.5% as Kganyago warns of ‘volatile’ future
Covid-19 Condolences pour in for late minister Jackson Mthembu
Accidents Woman dead, daughter missing after another car plunges down Voëlklip cliff