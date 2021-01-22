 
 
New US president epitome of poise

Editorials

Biden strategically chose to not knock the former president, instead highlighting the need for unity to move the US forward once again.

Editorial
22 Jan 2021
04:35:03 AM
President Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden/AFP

What contrasting words from the incoming and outgoing presidents of the United States this week. Joe Biden, inaugurated as the 46th president of the US on Wednesday evening, said: “Democracy is precious, democracy is fragile, and at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.” He added: “We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts, if we show a little tolerance and humility and we’re willing to stand in the other person’s shoes. “Together we shall write an...

