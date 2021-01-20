Biden vows ‘we will defeat’ domestic terror, white supremacy

Joe Biden vowed Wednesday to defeat political extremism and domestic terror in his first speech as US president.

The United States faces “a rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism, that we must confront, and we will defeat,” he said in his inaugural address on the steps of the US Capitol.

‘This is democracy’s day’

Biden called for “unity” moments warning of the challenges ahead as he takes on multiple crises.

“This is America’s day, this is democracy’s day. A day of history and hope,” he said on the steps of the US Capitol after his swearing-in.

But as the US confronts the deadly coronavirus and deep political divisions he warned that to overcome its challenges will require “so much more than words, it will require the most elusive of all things in a democracy, unity.”

Silent prayer

He led a moment of silence for the 400,000 American victims of the coronavirus Wednesday, warning the country may be entering the deadliest phase of the pandemic.

“We need all our strength to persevere through this dark winter. We’re entering what may be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus,” Biden said.

‘Looking forward’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday congratulated new US President Joe Biden following his inauguration, saying he “looks forward” to working with him on “issues that matter to us all”.

“Congratulations to Joe Biden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic inauguration,” Johnson tweeted.

“America’s leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to Covid, and I look forward to working with President Biden.”

