 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Foreign policy set for big shift in US

World 11 hours ago

It’s foreseen that rhetorical war with China will subside, but rivalry will remain.

Eric Naki
21 Jan 2021
04:45:39 AM
PREMIUM!
Foreign policy set for big shift in US

Former US vice president Joe Biden says he will be 'more mindful' in the future about respecting personal space. AFP/File/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

Experts believe US foreign policy will change under new president Joe Biden, but the status quo will remain regarding China and Russia. Professor Siphamandla Zondi, from the University of Johannesburg said Biden would not alter the US’s attitude towards China and would seek US dominance in the world like his predecessors, but would be friendly to Africa. North West University politics professor Theo Venter said US foreign policy would change from the inward looking “US first” approach of Donald Trump to the restoration of a multilateral approach, including rejoining the World Health Organisation. Zondi said: “It is consistent with tried...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Everyone’s talking about poet Amanda Gorman – here’s what you need to know 21.1.2021
SA climbs out of sh*thole 21.1.2021
‘Democracy has prevailed’: Biden becomes 46th president 20.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Accidents Woman dead, daughter missing after another car plunges down Voëlklip cliff

General Jackson Mthembu dies from Covid-19 complications

Entertainment Everyone’s talking about poet Amanda Gorman – here’s what you need to know

Covid-19 WRAP: 300 days of lockdown – How we survived

Business News Continued booze ban could shatter SA’s glass industry, says Consol


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.