Foreign policy set for big shift in US

Experts believe US foreign policy will change under new president Joe Biden, but the status quo will remain regarding China and Russia. Professor Siphamandla Zondi, from the University of Johannesburg said Biden would not alter the US’s attitude towards China and would seek US dominance in the world like his predecessors, but would be friendly to Africa. North West University politics professor Theo Venter said US foreign policy would change from the inward looking “US first” approach of Donald Trump to the restoration of a multilateral approach, including rejoining the World Health Organisation. Zondi said: “It is consistent with tried...

Experts believe US foreign policy will change under new president Joe Biden, but the status quo will remain regarding China and Russia.

Professor Siphamandla Zondi, from the University of Johannesburg said Biden would not alter the US’s attitude towards China and would seek US dominance in the world like his predecessors, but would be friendly to Africa.

North West University politics professor Theo Venter said US foreign policy would change from the inward looking “US first” approach of Donald Trump to the restoration of a multilateral approach, including rejoining the World Health Organisation.

Zondi said: “It is consistent with tried and tested long-term US foreign policy interests that are neither Democratic nor Republican, but remain from one administration to another. It includes the need for the US to maintain its global power by out-boxing its main rivals in China and Russia.”

His relations with the African continent would be framed by a “world dominance” attitude.

He would defend US dominance, advance the implementation of the African Growth and Opportunities Act (Agoa), as well as the African Command, the security building initiative of his predecessors.

“However, rhetoric and mannerism will change. Democrats smile better than Republicans when interacting with Africa. This presents opportunities for African leaders to turn those smiles into concrete improvements in Agoa and Pepfar [US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief],” Zondi said.

The matter of contribution to the Nato alliance remained a talking point.

The rhetorical war with China would subside but the rivalry would remain and even intensify, as has been reiterated by several US experts.

“The new administration will want to be more diplomatic and civil in its fight with China. The open trade war might evolve into a more subtle trade war. The US will continue to clash with Beijing over geopolitics and the balance of trade,” Zondi said.

Internally, regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, the Biden administration would focus on implementing new policy, he said.

Economic recovery and uniting a divided society would also feature prominently.

– ericn@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.