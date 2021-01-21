 
 
SA climbs out of sh*thole

Columns

There are more prospects and hopes for South Africa under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Eric Naki
21 Jan 2021
04:40:18 AM
SA climbs out of sh*thole

A contestant dressed as President Trump participates in a Trump campaign rally named "Trumptoberfest" at Rocky Point Park in Warwick, Rhode Island on October 11, 2020. Many supporters dressed in political campaign clothing and waved flags while others dressed in festive costumes to take part in a political costume contest. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)

When Donald Trump announced his vacation of the White House, he deliberated failed to acknowledge his replacement, Joe Biden, but only talked about the incoming “new administration” – as if the new administration has no leader. That’s because he believes the November elections were stolen, his refrain since he lost to Biden, a humble former senator from Delaware and ex-vice-president under Barack Obama. This despite the fact that he lost numerous court challenges against the poll results and recounts of votes at states like Georgia. Besides the rightwing extremists who supported him, even some of the Republicans do not agree...

