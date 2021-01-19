WATCH: Clothing and symbols of Capitol rioters reveal future threat

Donald Trump’s supporters stormed a session of Congress to certify Joe Biden’s election win earlier this month in protest against the results, which they, along with Trump, alleged had been rigged.

The mob broke down barricades outside the Capitol and ran inside, vandalising offices, with one caught on camera sitting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

While the group has only been described as Trump supporters protesting against election results, Insider’s report suggests their clothing and symbols reveal more about possible future threats.

“We combed through hours of video footage and hundreds of social media accounts to identify the symbols that Trump supporters displayed at the Capitol on January 6. Among them were an OK hand gesture hijacked to read ‘WP’ for white power, a neo-Nazi tattoo, and a Camp Auschwitz sweatshirt,” says Insider.

