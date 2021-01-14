 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Silencing a divisive voice

Columns 1 min ago

Although Trump did not participate in the unrest, he acted as an accomplice with his words.

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
14 Jan 2021
04:30:12 AM
PREMIUM!
Silencing a divisive voice

AFP/File/Olivier DOULIERY

Finally, Twitter stopped giving airplay to a person who had the potential to start wars, sow division and light the match to an anarchy that we all may have not been prepared for. It took the loud-hailer away from a man who speaks before he thinks. We breathe a sigh of relief as some semblance of order will be restored and we are led by men and women who are principled in line with the greater good of a global population. The US Capitol was stormed and President Donald Trump’s incessant rhetoric that the election had been stolen was the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Once Trump is impeached (again), what’s next? 13.1.2021
Tumultuous week leading up to Trump impeachment vote 13.1.2021
Yanks can’t count… or predict your text 17.11.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World As impeachment looms Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump

Covid-19 Disaster Management Act gives Ramaphosa and co carte blanche, says expert

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 13,105 new cases reported as recoveries breach one million mark

Covid-19 Father should have reported crying baby to police says legal expert

Covid-19 7,000 people arrested for not wearing masks got criminal records – Cele


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.