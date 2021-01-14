Silencing a divisive voice

Finally, Twitter stopped giving airplay to a person who had the potential to start wars, sow division and light the match to an anarchy that we all may have not been prepared for. It took the loud-hailer away from a man who speaks before he thinks. We breathe a sigh of relief as some semblance of order will be restored and we are led by men and women who are principled in line with the greater good of a global population. The US Capitol was stormed and President Donald Trump’s incessant rhetoric that the election had been stolen was the...

Finally, Twitter stopped giving airplay to a person who had the potential to start wars, sow division and light the match to an anarchy that we all may have not been prepared for.

It took the loud-hailer away from a man who speaks before he thinks.

We breathe a sigh of relief as some semblance of order will be restored and we are led by men and women who are principled in line with the greater good of a global population.

The US Capitol was stormed and President Donald Trump’s incessant rhetoric that the election had been stolen was the driving force behind the protest.

Trump’s term of rule was marred by his vindictive nature and today people see his spite and have the courage to say: no longer on our watch.

If we are to learn anything from the entire sordid affair, may it be that with freedom of speech comes responsibility.

This is a lesson to all anonymous keyboard warriors that the use of social media to express oneself should not be licence to spew hate, incite violence and be the instigator of disruptions to law and order.

I remain steadfast that Twitter took too long mute the voice of Trump, but we must celebrate that it has finally been done.

The rise of social media bullying goes hand-in-hand with the increased popularity of social media, but the rules of engagement have not changed.

Be courteous and treat others with respect. Although Trump did not participate in the unrest, he acted as an accomplice with his words.

Many people do not care about the politics of it all – but we should all understand that Trump actually reflects the behaviour of so many on social media.

Trump, being in the spotlight, is the keyboard warrior many hide behind when they spew hatred and judgment to others. But they only do it from the safety of the keyboard.

The fact that an outgoing president of one of the world’s superpowers was silenced by a powerful communications platform is encouraging and gives us hope for a more tolerant future.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.