Behold impaled Trump horse

Columns

Stifling the voice Trump represents – 74 million voted for him – will intensify feelings of injustice.

Martin Williams
13 Jan 2021
04:35:32 AM
Behold impaled Trump horse

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 9: Chris Schneider, 42, (L) a supporter of President Donald Trump, demonstrates outside of where votes are still being counted, six days after the general election on November 9, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The state was called for President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday, propelling him past the requisite 270 electoral votes to win the presidency. Mark Makela/Getty Images/AFP

Behold a Pale Horse is a lodestar for lumpen elements who invaded the US Capitol last week. The 1991 book by antigovernment conspiracy theorist Milton William Cooper, who was killed in a shoot-out with officers in 2001, planted the seeds of QAnon, according to Arizona Republic. Timothy McVeigh, who killed 168 people in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, was a Cooper fan. QAnon featured in last week’s insurrection. The group alleges a cabal of Satan-worshipping cannibalistic paedophiles is running a child sex-trafficking ring and plotting against Donald Trump. Adherents include Jacob Chansley (aka Jake Angeli), the tattooed man photographed last...

