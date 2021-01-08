 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Time for Trump to depart the stage

Editorials 1 hour ago

Trump claimed the election was rigged against him, but has never provided substantive evidence.

Editorial
08 Jan 2021
04:40:19 AM
PREMIUM!
Time for Trump to depart the stage

US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio on September 21, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

The United States is seen as the blueprint for democracy … land of the free and home of the brave. However, its image was left tarnished after the embarrassing scenes from Washington, DC, on Wednesday. A crowd, made up of supporters of President Donald Trump, stormed the Capitol, challenging the transfer of power to Joe Biden. It led to chaos and violence at the very heart of US democracy. The ease at which Trump’s supporters barged in is a huge concern, but the bigger picture sees the world losing confidence in the US. Many countries didn’t waste time to lash...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Top White House officials resign following Capitol Hill mayhem

World Trump pledges ‘orderly transition’ after Congress affirms Biden win

Health EXPLAINER: Why SAHPRA doesn’t recommend Ivermectin to treat Covid-19

World US Congress formally certifies Joe Biden’s election win

World US Congress rejects first challenge to certifying Biden win


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.