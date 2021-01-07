Top White House officials resign following Capitol Hill mayhem

A number of officials have resigned from outgoing US President Donald Trump’s administration in the wake of the violence that occurred at Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Other officials are considering whether to hand in their resignations, following unprecedented scenes of pro-Trump supporters storming the Capitol building as Congress began counting Electoral College votes to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

At least four people were killed and 52 others arrested.

The White House was yet to issue a statement amid the announcements of resignations of these officials. They are: Matt Pottinger

Deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger resigned on Wednesday in response to Trump’s reaction to the mob which breached the US Capitol, CNN reported, citing a person close to Pottinger. Bloomberg first reported the resignation of Pottinger, a leading figure in the development of Trump’s China policy. Stephanie Grisham

The chief of staff of First Lady Melania Trump quit following the mayhem at the Capitol.

“It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump’s mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this administration,” Grisham said in a statement.

Grisham, who spent a year as the White House press secretary before becoming the chief of staff to the first lady, did not say whether her resignation was in reaction to the violence in the nation’s capital, but a source familiar with her decision said it was the last straw for her. Anna Cristina ‘Rickie’ Niceta

The White House social secretary, Anna Cristina “Rickie” Niceta, also reportedly resigned on Wednesday. Sarah Matthews

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Matthews said she had resigned over Wednesday’s violence at the Capitol.

“As someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today,” Matthews said in a statement. “I’ll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power.”

Other officials who are considering quitting their positions include Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Liddell, and National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien.

According to sources familiar to the matter, O’Brien was persuaded to stay on by allies.

-Al Jazeera

